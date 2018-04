April 10 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ISSUER’S SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* UNIT TO USE PROCEEDS, AVAILABLE CASH, BORROWINGS, TO FUND REPURCHASE OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF CO BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY HNA TOURISM GROUP CO

* IF CO ELECTS TO BUY UP TO 6.5 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES, TO FUND PURCHASE WITH CASH, BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS