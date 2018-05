BRIEF-Hilton Announces Pricing Of Secondary Sales Of Common Stock

May 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY SALES OF COMMON STOCK

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - SELLING STOCKHOLDERS AFFILIATED WITH BLACKSTONE GROUP INFORMED CO THAT THEY AGREED TO SELL 15.8 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* HILTON WORLDWIDE-AFTER CLOSING OF SALE OF SHARES, AMONG OTHERS, BLACKSTONE GROUP, ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS WILL NO LONGER BENEFICIALLY OWN ANY CO’S SHARES

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - INTENDS TO REPURCHASE 1.25 MILLION SHARES DIRECTLY FROM SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - SHARE REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE CONSUMMATED CONCURRENTLY WITH SALE OF SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE EFFECTED IN A PRIVATE, NON-UNDERWRITTEN TRANSACTION

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)