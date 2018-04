April 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 63,050,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND STOCK REPURCHASE

* INTENDS TO REPURCHASE 10 MILLION SHARES DIRECTLY FROM SELLING STOCKHOLDER

* HAS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF SHARES REPURCHASED, UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF 16.5 MILLION SHARES

* SELLING STOCKHOLDER AFFILIATED WITH HNA TOURISM GROUP HAS COMMENCED SECONDARY OFFERING OF 63 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK