Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc:

* HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 9.3 PERCENT TO 690.7 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 5 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 18.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 16.7 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO‍​

* HY ‍VOLUME 160,848 TONNES VERSUS 147,985 TONNES A YEAR AGO​

* HY REVENUE 690.7 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 631.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON DEC 1 2017 5.0P​

* ‍EXPECTS RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)