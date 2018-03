March 28 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £37.4M VERSUS £33.2M

* HILTON’S OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS.

* GROUP WILL IMPLEMENT TRANSFER OF OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF TWO EXISTING AUSTRALIAN JOINT VENTURE FACILITIES DURING YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)