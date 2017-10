BRIEF-Hilton Food to buy Icelandic Group UK 80.8 mln stg in cash

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc:

* ‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ICELANDIC GROUP UK LIMITED FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF £80.8 MILLION​

* HILTON FOOD GROUP - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT NON-PRE-EMPTIVE UNDERWRITTEN CASH PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION TO PART-FUND ACQUISITION​

* HILTON FOOD GROUP- ‍PLACING SHARES AT AN INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE OF 760 PENCE TO BE CONFIRMED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)