BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Forms JV With Strand Capital Group

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS FORMS FIRST JOINT VENTURE WITH STRAND TO DEVELOP ITS FIRST RESORT IN CHARLESTON

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC - HGV’S $10 MILLION INVESTMENT IN JV

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC - CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN IN Q4 OF 2018, WITH COMPLETION IN Q2 OF 2020

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC - HGV WILL MARKET, SELL AND MANAGE PROPERTY UNDER A FEE-FOR-SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH HGV/STRAND JOINT VENTURE