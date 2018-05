Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 REVENUE $367 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $435.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.93 TO $3.09

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $485 MILLION AND $505 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: