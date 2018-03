BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Says Co, Hna Entered Into A Master Amendment And Option Agreement - SEC Filing

March 13 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS SAYS CO, HNA ENTERED INTO A MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS - MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT PERMITS SALE BY HNA HOLDCO OF UP TO ALL SHARES OF CO THAT IT OWNS

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS- ‍KENNETH TAI LUN WONG, DIRECTOR DESIGNATED BY HNA TO BOARD RESIGNED, SUCH RESIGNATION TO BE EFFECTIVE UPON CLOSING OF FIRST PUBLIC OFFERING​

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS - HNA AND HNA HOLDCO GRANTED CO RIGHT TO REPURCHASE UP TO 4.34 MILLION SHARES OF CO HELD BY HNA HOLDCO

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS-YASHENG HUANG, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DESIGNATED BY HNA TO BOARD RESIGN FROM BOARD, SUCH RESIGNATION TO BE EFFECTIVE UPON CLOSING OF FIRST PUBLIC OFFERING​