BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Says Elected To Suspend U.S. Sales Operations

March 31 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS SAYS ELECTED TO SUSPEND U.S. SALES OPERATIONS

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS-CLOSED SEVERAL OF RESORTS, ELECTED TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE NEW RESERVATIONS AT U.S., EUROPE, BARBADOS RESORTS THROUGH END OF APRIL

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS SAYS AT THE END OF FEBRUARY, CO'S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 1.59X AND CO HAD JUST OVER $1 BILLION IN LIQUIDITY