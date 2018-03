BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Says HNA Priced Secondary Offering Of 22.3 Mln of Co's Shares

March 14 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING

* SAYS SECONDARY OFFERING OF 22.3 MILLION SHARES PRICED AT $46.25PER SHARE

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS- ‍HNA HLT HOLDCO I LLC, AFFILIATE OF HNA TOURISM GROUP, PRICED THE SECONDARY OFFERING OF 22.3 MILLION SHARES OF HGV’S COMMON STOCK​

* ‍HGV DID NOT OFFER ANY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN OFFERING, WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES IN OFFERING​