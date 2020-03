BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations Withdraws Its Previous Full-Year 2020 Guidance

March 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS PROVIDES INVESTOR UPDATE, ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC - WITHDRAWN ITS PREVIOUS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE AND AUTHORIZED A NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC - NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION DATED MAY 2019

* HILTON GRAND VACATIONS - AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING CORONAVIRUS, WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE