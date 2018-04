BRIEF-Hilton Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.55

April 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* RAISED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE REVPAR GROWTH TO BETWEEN 2.0 PERCENT AND 4.0 PERCENT

* RAISED CAPITAL RETURN GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BETWEEN $1.7 BILLION AND $1.9 BILLION

* SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE REVPAR INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT ON A CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS FOR Q1 FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS, BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS, IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.57 AND $2.66

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.62 AND $2.71

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: