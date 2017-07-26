BRIEF-Hilton reports second quarter results, raises full year outlook

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, to be between $1.78 and $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees full year 2017 system-wide RevPAR to increase between 1.0 and 3 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees Q3 2017 system-wide RevPAR increase between 0.0 percent and 2.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis versus Q3 of 2016

* Hilton Worldwide sees full year 2017 capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, between $150 million and $200 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc sees increasing luxury distribution by approximately 15 percent this year

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 1.8 percent on a currency neutral basis for Q2 compared to prior year

* Hilton Worldwide - raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2017 to between $1,880 million and $1,920 million, an increase of $20 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide - raised cash available for capital return guidance for FY 2017 to between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion, an increase of $100 million at midpoint

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Q2 revenue $2.35 billion

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Q2 revenue $2.35 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S