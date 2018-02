BRIEF-Hilton Says In Asia Pacific, RevPAR Rose 7.6 Pct In Qtr Led By China Where RevPAR Grew 9 Pct Helped By Ramping Hotels

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION, REVPAR INCREASED 7.6% IN QUARTER, LED BY CHINA WHERE REVPAR GREW 9% HELPED BY RAMPING HOTELS - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE EXPECTS CHINA TO CONTINUE BENEFITING FROM OCCUPANCY UPTICKS AS BOTH TRANSIENT AND GROUP SEGMENTS IMPROVED - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE CEO SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH IS PICKING UP A LITTLE BIT OF STEAM AND CERTAINLY IN THE U.S. - CONF CALL

* HILTON SAYS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE PICKING UP, NOT DECLINING; THAT‘S A GOOD LEADING INDICATOR OF WHAT‘S GOING TO HAPPEN WITH LEISURE TRANSIENT DEMAND - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS LOOKING AT MACRO INDICATORS, FORECAST CALLS FOR ACCELERATING GROWTH IN GDP, NON RESIDENTIAL FIXED INVESTMENT AND CORPORATE PROFITS, WHICH ALL BODE WELL FOR CONTINUED DEMAND GROWTH - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS WE SHOULD CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM GREATER TRACTION ON THE DEVELOPMENT SIDE OF THE BUSINESS AS WE CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM ON SHARE OF GLOBAL SUPPLY GROWTH - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS INTERNATIONALLY, WE‘RE ACTIVELY PURSUING ADDITIONAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BY EXPANDING INTO NEW MARKETS AND INTRODUCING NEW BRANDS TO EXISTING MARKETS - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS WITH REGARD TO TAX POLICY CHANGES WE THINK THIS WILL BE GOOD FOR THE BROADER ECONOMY, FOR THE LODGING INDUSTRY AND FOR HILTON AND BELIEVE IT WILL DRIVE INCREMENTAL DEMAND AND FREE CASH FLOW - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS RESULTS WERE DRIVEN BY BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED GROUP AND CORPORATE TRANSIENT DEMAND, AND WE ESTIMATE THAT HOLIDAY SHIFTS AND HURRICANE DISPLACEMENT ALSO BENEFITED SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR BY ROUGHLY 100 BASIS POINTS - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS OWNED AND LEASED PORTFOLIO ALSO POSTED BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED PERFORMANCE, GIVEN INCREASED TRANSIENT BUSINESS ACROSS EUROPE AND HEALTHY GROUP DEMAND IN JAPAN - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS IN THE AMERICAS OUTSIDE THE U.S., FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE GREW A SOLID 6.2% VERSUS THE PRIOR YEAR DUE TO STRONG LEISURE DEMAND IN CANADA AND HURRICANE-RELATED BUSINESS IN PUERTO RICO - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS REVPAR GROWTH IN EUROPE GREW 3.9% IN THE QUARTER DRIVEN BY REBOUND IN DEMAND IN TURKEY PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTNESS IN LONDON- CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS WE EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 REVPAR GROWTH IN EUROPE TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE HIGH END OF OUR RANGE - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGION, REVPAR GROWTH WAS UP 6.1%, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AS CONTINUED STRENGTH IN EGYPT OFFSET SOFTER DEMAND IN SAUDI ARABIA GIVEN POLITICAL INSTABILITY AND VISA RESTRICTIONS - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE EXPECT REVPAR FOR THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION TO GROW IN THE MID-SINGLE DIGITS WITH OUR MACRO IN CHINA OF 6% TO 7% - CONF CALL

* HILTON WORLDWIDE SAYS FOR FIRST QUARTER, WE EXPECT SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWTH OF 1% TO 3%, INCLUDING A 100 BASIS POINT DRAG FROM THE EASTER CALENDAR SHIFT - CONF CALL