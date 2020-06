June 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO REDUCE ABOUT 2,100 CORPORATE ROLES GLOBALLY

* HILTON SAYS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FURLOUGHS, REDUCED HOURS, AND CORPORATE PAY REDUCTIONS FOR UP TO ADDITIONAL 90 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: