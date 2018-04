BRIEF-Hilton Says Seeing U.S. Consumers And Businesses Spend More - Conf Call‍​

April 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE CEO SAYS TRENDS ARE GENERALLY ACCELERATED VERSUS Q4 2017, BOOSTED BY IMPROVING ECONOMIC GROWTH AND INCREASING INTERNATIONAL INBOUND TRAVEL TO THE U.S., WHICH WAS UP 9 PERCENT IN Q1- CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON WORLDWIDE CEO SAYS GROUP BOOKINGS SUGGEST THE POSITIVE MOMENTUM CONTINUING INTO 2018 WITH NEW DEMAND AND IMPROVED CONVERSIONS DRIVING A 20 PERCENT INCREASE IN Q1 BOOKINGS - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON WORLDWIDE CEO SAYS CHINA CONTINUES TO BE AN IMPORTANT DRIVER OF ITS SUCCESS IN ASIA - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON CEO SAYS RECENT FORECASTS FOR U.S. GDP GROWTH AND NONRESIDENTIAL FIXED INVESTMENT HAVE ACCELERATED VERSUS PRIOR ESTIMATES, PROVIDING FURTHER FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTALS - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON CEO SAYS ADDED MORE THAN 3 MILLION NEW HONORS MEMBERS IN Q1, UP 26 PERCENT Y-O-Y, BRINGING TOTAL PROGRAM TO 74 MILLION MEMBERS- CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON CEO SAYS RECENTLY ROLLED OUT CUSTOMER-CENTRIC PRICING IN THE U.S., A NEW PRICING STRUCTURE THAT PROVIDES ADDED FLEXIBILITY FOR THOSE WHO WANT IT AND COST SAVING FOR THOSE WHO DON’T - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON CEO SAYS CUSTOMER-CENTRIC PRICING TO BE AVAILABLE AT ALL PROPERTIES GLOBALLY LATER THIS SUMMER - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON CEO ANTICIPATES NEW PRICING MODEL WILL REDUCE LAST-MINUTE CANCELLATIONS AND MAXIMIZE THE NUMBER OF GUEST ROOMS AVAILABLE - CONF CALL‍​

* HILTON EXPECTS 2018 U.S. REVPAR GROWTH IN THE LOWER HALF OF 2-4 PERCENT SYSTEM-WIDE RANGE

* HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN EUROPE TO GROW IN THE MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA REGION TO BE NEAR THE HIGHEND OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN ASIA PACIFIC TO GROW IN THE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE, WITH REVPAR GROWTH IN CHINA OF 10 TO 11 PERCENT

* HILTON CEO SAYS SEEING BROADER MACRO STRENGTH, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IS AT VERY HIGH LEVELS, BUSINESS CONFIDENCE HAS BEEN INCREASING AND IT’S AT REASONABLY HIGH LEVELS

* HILTON CEO SAYS, IN A POST TAX REFORM WORLD, THERE IS MORE MONEY IN CONSUMER’S POCKETS, A LOT MORE MONEY IN BUSINESSES’ POCKETS

* HILTON CEO SAYS SEEING BOTH CONSUMERS ON A LEISURE BASIS AND BUSINESSES ON A BUSINESS BASIS, SPEND MORE, WHICH IS DRIVING MORE DEMAND IN BUSINESS

* HILTON CEO SAYS CORPORATE AMERICA IS MAKING MORE INVESTMENTS IN PLANNED EQUIPMENT, TECHNOLOGY, ALL OF WHICH IS GREAT FOR HILTON’S BUSINESS

* HILTON CEO SAYS SEEING AN ACCELERATION IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY THAT IS REASONABLY SUSTAINABLE BASED ON THE UNDERLYING MACRO TRENDS

* HILTON CFO SAYS INTERNATIONAL INBOUND REVENUE WAS UP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS IN NEW YORK IN Q1

* HILTON CEO SAYS DON’T HAVE ANY OTA CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2018; ASSUME MAYBE IN 2019

* HILTON CEO SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES CO CAN WORK WITH THE OTAS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES WHERE HILTON CAN DRIVE INCREMENTAL PROFITABLE BUSINESS

* HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS

* HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE Further company coverage: