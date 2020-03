March 10 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WITHDRAWS 2020 OUTLOOK IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - BELIEVE POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT WILL BE GREATER THAN PREVIOUS ESTIMATE & HAVE DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE DURING Q1 EARNINGS CALL, BASED ON INFORMATION WE HAVE AVAILABLE AT TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: