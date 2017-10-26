FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide estimates calendar shifts weighed on U.S. RevPAR by about 70 bps in qtr
October 26, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide estimates calendar shifts weighed on U.S. RevPAR by about 70 bps in qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ excluding impact of holiday shifts and weather, overall revpar trends generally in line with expectations this quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ calendar shifts displaced business travel and group demand in the quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ system-wide, estimate revpar benefits from hurricanes harvey and irma largely offset major calendar shifts for quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ estimate the 2 major calendar shifts negatively weighed on u.s. Revpar by approximately 70 basis points in quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ continue to expect full year 2017 revpar growth in the region to be in the mid- to high single digits for europe - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

