BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings Is Suspending All Share Buybacks And Suspending Payment Of Dividends

March 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - PRESIDENT AND CEO, CHRISTOPHER NASSETTA, WILL FORGO HIS SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - BEGINNING APRIL 4, MANY OF HILTON’S CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS WILL HAVE REDUCED SCHEDULES OR BE FURLOUGHED FOR UP TO 90 DAYS

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL TAKE A PAY CUT OF 50 PERCENT FOR DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - SUSPENDING ALL SHARE BUYBACKS AND SUSPENDING PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS - OTHER THAN THOSE PREVIOUSLY DECLARED

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS NOT FURLOUGHED WILL HAVE THEIR PAY REDUCED BY UP TO 20% FOR DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - ELIMINATING NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENSES, INCLUDING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC - ALL RESERVATIONS - EVEN NON-CANCELLABLE STAYS - ON OR BEFORE JUNE 30, 2020, ARE ELIGIBLE FOR A FULL REFUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: