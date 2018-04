April 19 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 9, ZHANG LING, RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF CO - SEC FILING

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - IN CONNECTION WITH ZHANG'S RESIGNATION, BOARD INTENDS TO DECREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 10 TO NINE