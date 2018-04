BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Says Co, HNA, Entered Master Amendment And Option Agreement - SEC Filing

April 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* SAYS CO, HNA, ENTERED INTO A MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS AMENDS STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT TO PERMIT, SALE BY HNA OF UP TO ALL 82.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.52 TO $0.54 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* ALSO AMENDS, EFFECTIVE UPON THE CLOSING OF SECONDARY OFFERING, ELIMINATE HNA'S RIGHT TO DESIGNATE DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD