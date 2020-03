BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Says Increased Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility As Precautionary Measure Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

March 11 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* HILTON WORLDWIDE -PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS TO BORROW REMAINING AVAILABLE AMOUNT UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SO $1.75 BILLION IS CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - INCREASED ITS BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HILTON WORLDWIDE - INCREASED ITS BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN ORDER TO INCREASE ITS CASH POSITION AND PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Source: (bit.ly/33c6sKz)