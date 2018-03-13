BRIEF- HIM International Music announces 2017 dividend payment

March 13(Reuters) - HIM International Music Inc

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$236.7 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.00 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 7.1 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Jii8qG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)