March 19 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc:

* HIMANSHU H. SHAH REPORTS 17% STAKE IN VITAMIN SHOPPE AS OF MARCH 9 - SEC FILING

* HIMANSHU H. SHAH SAYS PURCHASED VITAMIN SHOPPE INC'S SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: (bit.ly/2pnofvJ) Further company coverage: