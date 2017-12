Dec 20(Reuters) - Himaraya Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent voting power in Tokyo-based unit B&D, which is mainly engaged in retail business of sports goods, to a Tokyo-based fitness management firm, which is subsidiary of Rizap Group Inc, for 1 yen

* Transaction date on Dec. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/evktzv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)