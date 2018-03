March 29 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc:

* HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY ACQUIRE EMZA VISUAL SENSE

* HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC - EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES