BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Total proceeds from disposal are $32.00 million with a pre-tax gain of approximately $23.04 million​

* Himax Technologies Inc says has reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008

* Himax Technologies Inc says gain after tax is estimated to be $20.74 million, representing a contribution of 12.0 cents gaap net income per diluted ads

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Proceeds from disposal will be used to partially fund this year's "heavy capital expenditure"​