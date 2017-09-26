FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Total proceeds from disposal are $32.00 million with a pre-tax gain of approximately $23.04 million​

* Himax Technologies Inc says has reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008​

* Himax Technologies Inc says gain after tax is estimated to be $20.74 million, representing a contribution of 12.0 cents gaap net income per diluted ads

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Proceeds from disposal will be used to partially fund this year’s “heavy capital expenditure”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.