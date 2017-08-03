BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q2 GAAP net loss 0.4 cents per diluted ADS​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax technologies, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides third quarter 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue $151.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $153.7 million

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.013 to $0.025

* Himax technologies inc - ‍q2 2017 GAAP net loss was $0.6 million, or 0.4 cents per diluted ADS​

* Pplans to kick-start phase II capital expansion beyond current $80 million budget much sooner than expected​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Himax technologies inc sees ‍q3 net revenue to increase 23.0% to 30.0% sequentially; sees q3 non GAAP EPS 3.0 to 4.2 cents per diluted ADS​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $178.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: