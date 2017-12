Dec 8 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc:

* SAYS “‍HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES STRONGLY DENIES CITRON RESEARCH ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD”​

* SAYS ‍HIMAX CAUTIONS INVESTORS THAT CITRON RESEARCH HAS NEVER MADE ANY CONTACTS WITH COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )