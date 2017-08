July 31 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd:

* Announces major and connected transaction of acquisition of H shares in Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited

* Co & vendor entered into share purchase agreement in relation to acquisition of sale shares

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 45.4 million H shares of Nanjing Sinolife United Company Ltd