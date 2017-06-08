BRIEF-Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co updates on formation of joint venture

June 8 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd

* Hin Feng entered into investment cooperation agreements with Nanjing Fullshare Health Institute

* Pursuant to each of investment cooperation agreements, the capital contribution will be rmb20 million

* Agreements in relation to jv formation to engage in establishment and operation of Chinese Medical Clinics in, PRC

* 70% capital contribution by Hin Feng and 30% by Nanjing Fullshare Health Institute