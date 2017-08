June 23 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd:

* FY revenue was approximately hk$201.8 million, down 11.3 percent

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company hk$9.8 million versus hk$21.2 million

* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$0.01 per share for year ended 31 March 2017