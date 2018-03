March 22 (Reuters) - Hindustan Construction Company Ltd :

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON UNIT LAVASA CORP HEADING FOR BANKRUPTCY

* SAYS NEWS ITEM IS ‘MISLEADING AND WITHOUT ANY BASIS’

* LAVASA CORP HAS BEEN WORKING JOINTLY WITH A CONSORTIUM OF LENDERS FOR A FINANCIAL SOLUTION FOR LAVASA Source text: bit.ly/2IEW1od Further company coverage: