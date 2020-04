BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Exec Says Will Evaluate Job Cuts, Salaries In Future As Situation Evolves

April 30 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Executive:

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD EXEC SAYS ICE CREAM, OUT OF HOME CATEGORY SALES HAVE COME DOWN TO NEGLIGIBLE LEVEL POST MARCH 25

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER EXEC SAYS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE TIMELINE OF RECOVERY AS NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES CONTINUE TO RISE

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER EXEC SAYS CO HAS NOT CUT ANY JOBS, NO SALARY CUTS MADE

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER EXEC SAYS WILL EVALUATE JOB CUTS, SALARIES IN FUTURE AS SITUATION EVOLVES

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER EXEC SAYS NOT IMMEDIATELY LOOKING TO CHANGE PRICES OF PRODUCTS