BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever Says Pandemic Has Imposed Incremental Operating Costs On Business

June 2 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd:

* SAYS ALMOST ALL SUPPLIERS IN INDIA, WHO WERE NOT OPERATING AT ALL IN INITIAL PERIOD OF LOCKDOWN, ARE NOW OPERATIONAL

* PANDEMIC HAS IMPOSED INCREMENTAL OPERATING COSTS ON BUSINESS

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER -OUT OF HOME BUSINESSES COMPRISING OF ICE CREAMS & FOODS SOLUTIONS AND CONSUMER DURABLES BUSINESS OF WATER MOST SEVERELY IMPACTED

* WORKING WITH STAKEHOLDERS TO FIND A RESOLUTION TO STRIKE

* SAYS HAVE NOW BEEN ABLE TO RAMP-UP PRODUCTION TO 80-90% OF NORMATIVE LEVELS