April 12 (Reuters) -

* HINO PRESIDENT SHIMO SAYS COOPERATION WITH VW TRUCK AND BUS WILL NOT AFFECT RELATIONSHIP WITH TOYOTA GOING FORWARD

* HINO PRESIDENT SAYS DIFFICULT TO TACKLE ISSUES THAT FACE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHIN TOYOTA GROUP ALONE

* VW TRUCK AND BUS CEO RENSCHLER: WE HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH VW WHICH WE WILL KEEP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)