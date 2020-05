BRIEF-Hiolle Industries FY Net Income Group Share Down At 1.9 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Hiolle Industries SA

* FY EBITDA EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTS TO EUR 32.4 MILLION AND DEBT RATIO IS ONLY 1.6%

* NO DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION WILL BE PROPOSED AT AGM

* END-DEC FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ALL GROUP’S FORCES ARE MOBILIZED TO PREPARE FOR FULL RECOVERY OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES FROM H2 2020

* HEALTH CRISIS WILL LEAD TO DECLINE IN SALES IN 2020, HOWEVER, GROUP BENEFITS FROM LARGE ORDER BOOK (MORE THAN EUR 98 MILLION)