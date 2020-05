May 28 (Reuters) - HIOLLE INDUSTRIES SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP BENEFITS FROM AN ORDER BOOK OVER 98 MILLION EUROS

* VISIBILITY OVER 4 YEARS IN THE RAIL AND AERONAUTICAL SECTOR

* THE PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON Q2 PERFORMANCE

* HAS RECEIVED STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS TO ENSURE A SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF CASH

* PREPARES FOR TOTAL RESUMPTION OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES FROM H2 2020