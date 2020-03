BRIEF-Hipay Group FY Revenue Up At 34.9 Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - HIPAY GROUP SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 34.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON TURNOVER, PROFITABILITY AND GENERATED CASH.

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HIPAY IS CURRENTLY IMPLEMENTING ALL AVAILABLE LEVERS TO CUSHION ITS IMPACT

* FY NET LOSS EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED AND ALLOWS THE COMPANY’S ACTIVITIES TO OPERATE UNDER GOOD CONDITIONS

* FORECASTS WILL BE UPDATED ACCORDINGLY TO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CASH BALANCE AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)