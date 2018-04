April 27 (Reuters) - HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB:

* HIQ ACQUIRES AND GROWS IN LINKÖPING

* HIQ ACQUIRES INDENTIVE’S CONSULTING BUSINESS AND ENTERS A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

* EFFECTS OF ACQUISITION ON HIQ’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES IS NEGLIGIBLE.

* TAKES OVER AROUND 20 EMPLOYEES FROM INDENTIVE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)