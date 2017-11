Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hiq International Ab:

* ELTEL AND HIQ EXPAND THEIR COOPERATION TO POLAND

* ‍HIQ ESTABLISHES A NEW UNIT IN POLAND TO SUPPORT ELTEL‘S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS.​

* ‍HIQ TEAM SUPPORTS ELTEL'S BUSINESS-DRIVEN IT PROJECTS IN POLAND​