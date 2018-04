April 25 (Reuters) - HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB:

* NET SALES FOR Q1 OF YEAR RISE BY 1.0 PERCENT TO SEK 474.4 (469.7) MILLION

* OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR Q1 TOTALS SEK 52.1 (65.5) MILLION

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES A SHAREHOLDER’S DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.30 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)