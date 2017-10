Oct 26 (Reuters) - HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB

* ‍JULY - SEPTEMBER 2017 NET SALES TOTAL SEK 369.3 (352.1) MILLION​

* JULY-SEPT ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IS SEK 38.5 (46.9) MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)