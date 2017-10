Oct 27 (Reuters) - H.I.S. Co Ltd

* Says it plans to fully acquire Jonview Canada Inc from TRANSAT A.T. INC. in late November, at the price of about C$44 million

* Says Jonview Canada Inc is mainly engaged in inbound tour operator business in Canada

