April 27 (Reuters) - H.I.S. Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up a wholly owned unit on May 7

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Says co plans to transfer management business of energy related affiliated company in Japan to the new unit, with effective date on July 1

