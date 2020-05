May 6 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - RESULTS OF CAPITAL RAISE

* HISCOX LTD - ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 6.5 PENCE EACH

* HISCOX LTD - A TOTAL OF 57.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL PLACED AT 650 PENCE/PLACING SHARE

* HISCOX LTD - PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £375 MILLION