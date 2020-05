BRIEF-Hiscox Announces Proposed Capital Raise Of Ordinary Shares

May 5 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - PROPOSED CAPITAL RAISE OF ORDINARY SHARES

* HISCOX - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 6.5 PENCE EACH ( “PLACING SHARES”) IN CAPITAL OF CO

* HISCOX LTD - IN ADDITION, IN CONJUNCTION WITH PLACING, CERTAIN DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* HISCOX LTD - TOTAL NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 19.99 PER CENT

* HISCOX LTD - PLACING WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* HISCOX LTD - BELIEVES THAT ITS CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY AND FUNDING POSITIONS REMAIN ROBUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: