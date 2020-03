BRIEF-Hiscox FY 19 Profit Before Tax $53.1 Million Versus $135.6 Million Year Ago

March 2 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - HISCOX LTD FULL YEAR RESULTS

* FY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,635.6M VERSUS $2,573.6M

* FY 19 PROFIT BEFORE TAX $53.1 MILLION VERSUS $135.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS”

* FY INVESTMENT RETURN (ANNUALISED) 3.6% VERSUS 0.7%

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP BY 3.5% TO 29.6 CENTS, IN LINE WITH GROUP’S PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY

* EXPECT RETAIL BUSINESS TO GET BACK ON TRACK, WITH BETTER GROWTH THIS YEAR THAN LAST, AND IMPROVED COMBINED RATIO

* WILL TRIM REINSURANCE BUSINESS TO SUIT CONDITIONS

* NET LOSSES ARE WELL WITHIN OUR EXPECTED CATASTROPHE LOSS BUDGET FOR QUARTER

* FY GROUP PROFITS IMPACTED BY LARGE CATASTROPHE EVENTS, WITH $165 MILLION RESERVED FOR HURRICANE DORIAN AND TYPHOONS FAXAI AND HAGIBIS