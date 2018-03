March 13 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - MEDIAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN UK IS 26.2%, OR ON A MEAN BASIS, 31.1%- 2017 UK GENDER PAY REPORT

* HISCOX LTD -PAY GAP IS DRIVEN BY HAVING FEWER WOMEN AT SENIOR LEVELS AT HISCOX

* HISCOX LTD - REPORTED A MEDIAN BONUS GAP OF 49.5%, OR ON A MEAN BASIS 71.1% IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: